Looking for a vehicle? Police department auctioning off 12 cars beginning Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Police Department is auctioning off 12 police cars Wednesday morning through Nov. 7.
The minimum bid on most of the cars is $300, according to Brooklyn Police Chief Thomas Jeffery. At least one of the cars is outfitted for a canine. and Jeffery said it will be available for $5,000.
A majority of the vehicles are unmarked and models include Dodge Chargers, Chevrolet Impalas and around six Ford Crown Victorias, Jeffery said.
“Some of the vehicles were seized. Some are retired police cars. They are available for viewing on the Brooklyn Police Department parking lot. Some of them have dead batteries in them. Individuals can come by and view them at any time,” Jeffery said.
The department is also auctioning off a generator, Jeffery said.
People who want to purchase a vehicle must submit a sealed bid. Those forms can be picked up at the police department.
