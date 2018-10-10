Getty Images/iStockphoto
Metro-East News

Teen flown to hospital after being struck by truck while walking on county road

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

October 10, 2018 08:27 AM

A 17-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday evening as he was walking northbound along County Road 2150 East near St. Elmo.

The teenager was first taken by a Rural Med ambulance to the Saint Elmo High School where he was then flown by Air Evac to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 16-year-old boy, told police he was driving northbound on County Road 2150 East when had just come over a hill crest around 7 p.m. He did not see the boy in time to stop and struck him, a news release stated.

A 16-year-old girl was in the pickup as a passenger at the time of the accident.

The pedestrian has been charged with improperly walking on a roadway.

His medical condition was unknown Wednesday morning.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

