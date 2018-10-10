Planning to take the Poplar? Motorists should find alternate route this weekend.

Eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge should close starting at 7 p.m. Friday and remain that way through 6 a.m. Monday, according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.

MoDOT will also be closing some westbound lanes of the bridge and one ramp in Illinois to westbound Interstate 64 will remain closed well into November. Officials are advising travelers to use alternate routes and travel methods.

The closure is to replace an work on expansion joints on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Specifically, at 7 p.m. on Friday crews will close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64. The ramp from Eighth, Pine and Sixth streets will also be closed.

At 8 p.m., crews will close eastbound I-64 at Jefferson. Those lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

Detours will be marked for drivers.

This weekend, crews will also close the two right westbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, and close the ramp from northbound Illinois 3 to westbound I-64 on Saturday. That ramp will remain closed through mid-November.

In keeping with standard practice, closures are based on weather permitting. Rain is expected on Friday and Sunday, according to AccuWeather.com.

MoDOT did not specify what kind of weather would preclude the closures.



