Police investigating whether drugs connected to death of 35-year-old woman in O’Fallon

A 35-year-old woman was found dead at a home in O’Fallon on Monday morning. Neither police nor the coroner’s office have disclosed the cause of her death, but a search warrant of her address issued that day was for evidence of first-degree murder.
O’Fallon police said Rachel M. Wintersmith was found dead at 207 West U.S. 50.
Capt. Kirk Brueggeman said police are conducting a death investigation and have done a search of the home.
Wintersmith was among six adults living in the home. Two of the housemates advised police that they believe she may have been using heroin and methamphetamines, according to the search warrant. There were no drugs or evidence of illegal drug activity in plain view, police said.
Wintersmith was pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. Monday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye. He could not say how long the woman might have been dead before being found. Dye said toxicology results would take about a month.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. The woman had cardio-vascular blockage, Dye said, but he could not say to what degree.
Brueggeman said Wintersmith’s family had been notified but did not know whether she was married. An obituary for her on the Wolfersberger Funeral Home website said services were pending on Wednesday afternoon.
Another roommate had been taken into custody by the O’Fallon Police Department the night before Wintersmith was found. Brueggeman did not know why the man was in custody.
