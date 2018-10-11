Cars collide on highway as man tries to turn around; driver flown to hospital

A 74-year-old was flown to a hospital after suffering major injuries in a two-car crash 9:05 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 just north of Mt. Vernon.
Illinois State Police say 71-year-old Robert Bell had his south-facing Ford pickup truck parked on the right northbound shoulder of I-57 and was attempting to merge in the right lane and turn around. A GMC Carryall, driven by 74-year-old Thomas Deien, was traveling northbound in the right lane around the same time.
Deien struck Bell’s Ford as he attempted to turn around in the right lane, police said.
Bell suffered minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Deien suffered major injuries and was eventually flown to St. Louis University Hospital from Good Samaritan.
No one had been charged in the crash as of Thursday morning.
Comments