Two hospitalized in single-vehicle accident on I-70

Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning in Fayette County.
The accident occurred at 10:40 a.m. involving a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was eastbound, a news release from Illinois State Police District 12 said.
According to the release, the driver, 26-year-old Jossie A. Carranza Barrios, of Norwalk, Calif., was attempting to make a left curve when a front tire blew out and forced the truck off the roadway to the right. It drove into an embankment and hit a ditch before coming to a rest upright.
Caranza Barrios and a passenger, 53-year-old Rafael G. Santos, of Huntington Beach, Calif., were both taken to a nearby hospital.
Comments