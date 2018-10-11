A Girard man was injured Saturday when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended a tractor in Macoupin County Saturday. The biker was airlifted from the crash site to a Springfield hospital.
Metro-East News

Two hospitalized in single-vehicle accident on I-70

By Hana Muslic

hmuslic@bnd.com

October 11, 2018 04:50 PM

Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning in Fayette County.

The accident occurred at 10:40 a.m. involving a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was eastbound, a news release from Illinois State Police District 12 said.

According to the release, the driver, 26-year-old Jossie A. Carranza Barrios, of Norwalk, Calif., was attempting to make a left curve when a front tire blew out and forced the truck off the roadway to the right. It drove into an embankment and hit a ditch before coming to a rest upright.

Caranza Barrios and a passenger, 53-year-old Rafael G. Santos, of Huntington Beach, Calif., were both taken to a nearby hospital.

Hana Muslic: 618-239-2626, @h_muslic

