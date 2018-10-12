Firefighters rescue four dogs from fire that made Caseyville home uninhabitable

A Caseyville couple’s home is uninhabitable after a fire Friday morning, but they and the home’s four dogs are safe.
French Village Fire Chief Al LaPointe said firefighters arrived at about 7:45 a.m. to the 8600 block of Sterling Place in Caseyville and heavy smoke was immediately visible.
The home belongs to Edward Brower and Steve Schweiger. Neither was home at the time of the fire.
LaPointe said the fire is under investigation but believes it was accidental.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and rescue the family’s four dogs: Shelby, Nova, Bailee and Margo.
Two of the dogs needed oxygen but they “perked up” quickly, LaPointe said.
“They couldn’t find Shelby right away,” said Brittni Brower, Edward’s daughter, who lives next door. “I told them she’s in a crate by the couch and covered with a blanket ... she’s just a puppy.”
Brittni Brower, a vet tech at Hawthorne Animal Hospital, was concerned the four-month-old Rottweiler wouldn’t react well to firefighters. She used a stethoscope and checked Shelby and Nova, a male Jack Russel terrier, about an hour after the fire was put out and said they were doing well.
Bailee, a “mutt,” and Margo, a German Shepherd, were in her backyard and also doing well, Brittni Brower said.
Neighbor David Rosselot called the fire in, saying he saw smoke from the street when he was driving home from dropping off his brother at school.
Brittni Brower she was grateful Rosselot was there because she was asleep, and said she would not have thought anything of any smoke smell because of wood stoves being used in the area.
“I didn’t even smell smoke, or didn’t notice it,” she said.
