Alorton man charged with beating his 5-year-old daughter

A 45-year-old Alorton father has been charged with abusing his juvenile daughter.
DaShannon Townsend of 203 Graystone was charged with aggravated battery in relation to the beating of his 5-year-old daughter.
The school the girl attends placed a DCFS hotline call. Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark said the initial call regarding the abuse case came into the Alorton Police Department at 1:13 p.m. Thursday.
“DCFS was contacted by the school and we were contacted by the DCFS. They sent a worker to our department. Our officer went with them to 203 B. Graystone to check on allegations that a 5-year old child had been abused,” Clark said.
Alorton Detective Sgt. Marcus Smith handled the investigation and took to the state’s attorney’s office, Clark said.
Comments