Brendan Kelly, Randy Auxier face off in Belleville debate

With multiple polls showing the Illinois 12th Congressional District race being within 1 percentage point, two of the three candidates vying for the seat are participating in a debate sponsored by the Belleville News-Democrat among other media partners Tuesday night.
The debate features Democratic nominee in the 12th District Brendan Kelly, who is the St. Clair County State’s Attorney and Green Party nominee Randy Auxier, a Southern Illinois University-Carbondale professor.
The Republican incumbent Mike Bost chose not to participate in this debate. The campaign cited a scheduling conflict. Bost was scheduled to greet Southern Illinois veterans in Marion participating in an honor flight. The veterans are scheduled to return from their trip to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Bost’s campaign also initially cited its concern about the format.
You can watch the debate on the BND’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BellevilleND.
During his opening statement, Auxier said he’s not a politician. But he’s running for office and that makes you a politician. “I agree with Democrats with a number of things, I agree with Republicans for a few things,” he said.
In response to a question about Scott Air Force Base, Kelly said: “Who doesn’t have a plan? Congress. They have no plan when it comes to national security. We have no unified national security policy.”
Kelly continued: “Mr. Bost doesn’t have the plan. We had the easiest deal to bring the NGA here at Scott Air Force Base. He was not able to do that.”
Auxier said he would put defense money into other priorities such as social services and education.
“We believe that peace is good for business,” Auxier said. “Cutting of (the) defense budget is high on my priority list.”
Kelly commented on tax policy: “I believe in tax relief for people in the middle class. What was passed by Congress was good for people at the top.”
In response to a question about education, Kelly said, “This one size fits all cookie-cutter approach where teaching to the test, not teaching students to learn, that approach has failed.”
Auxier said the country should have a single-payer education system through the federal government. “As long as property taxes drive funding, school districts won’t get equal treatment.”
In commenting on health care insurance policy, Kelly said he would stand up for pre-existing condition coverage. “I’m open to any suggestion, any number of plans, both sides of the aisle. We’re not able to do that because of influence of money in politics.”
Kelly also said Bost voted to take away pre-existing coverage many times.
Auxier said he favors single-payer universal health care system. “Plenty of countries have them,” Auxier said. “If we don’t do something about getting health care to everybody, we will be cease to be competitive as a workforce.”
When asked about his support for women’s issues, Kelly said the majority of the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office staff are women, including prosecutors. He said women have higher pay in his office and the overwhelming majority of his campaign staff are women.
“I don’t think Mr. Bost has a single campaign staffer that’s a woman,” Kelly said.
The candidates were asked about “dark money” in campaigns. Auxier said he favors publicly funded elections in order “to get money out of politics.”
“First thing I would vote on, I would sponsor an amendment to end Citizens United. It has corrupted our democracy,” Kelly said.
Money in politics is a threat to national security and economy, Kelly said.
The Lindenwood debate is being held in the Belleville campus’ auditorium with an audience and the Bost campaign said it was worried about disruptions. Bost has shied away from holding in person town halls in recent years citing disruptions from protest groups.
Bost has traditionally met the veterans at World War II memorial in Washington. On Tuesday, he had events with the United Mine Workers in Sesser and the Illinois Farm Bureau in Marion.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kelly campaigned with U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia and a leader in the civil rights movement. During the Get-Out-the-Vote Rally in East St. Louis at the packed New Life Community Church, they were joined at the Get by state Sen. Kwame Raoul, who is running for Illinois Attorney General.
Lewis’ speech that had the feeling of a Sunday sermon.
The civil rights icon worked with Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights movement.
“There are forces in America today trying to take us back,” Lewis said. “We’re not going back, we’re going forward.”
“We’ve got to save our country. Save our democracy,” Lewis added.
Also on Tuesday, Bost received the endorsement of the United Mine Workers of America during an event in Sesser.
“We very much appreciate the support Congressman Bost has given both active and retired coal miners and their families, especially in such difficult times as the coal industry is experiencing today,” said UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts. “His strong voice in support of our members is an inspiration to us all.”
Comments