Teenager flown to hospital after car struck while backing out of driveway

A teenage girl from Saint Elmo was flown to a hospital after a crash Monday evening in Saint Elmo.
The car she was riding in, a silver Pontiac G6, was backing out of a driveway on Sixth Place Road in Saint Elmo when it was struck by a Black Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jenna R. Long, 20, of Saint Elmo. Illinois State Police responded to the crash at about 5:30 p.m.
Long was not charged in the crash.
The Pontaic’s driver, a 17-year-old male from Vandalia, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
He was charged with not having a valid driver’s license, failure to yield from a private road or drive, and failure to secure child in a child restraint system. State Police were not available Tuesday morning to confirm what child was unrestrained — only the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old female passenger were listed on the initial report.
The Malibu’s driver, Long, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The drivers and passenger’s conditions were not available on Tuesday morning.
