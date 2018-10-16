Here’s how to attend or watch the BND’s 12th Congressional debate Tuesday

Tickets are still available for a debate between two 12th Congressional District candidates Tuesday night in Belleville.
Scheduled for 7 p.m. in the main auditorium at Lindenwood University-Belleville, the debate is one of two set for October.
Democratic nominee Brendan Kelly, of Swansea, and Green Party nominee Randy Auxier, of Murphsyboro, will participate in the first debate. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, opted out of the first debate.
Those unable to attend the debate in-person can watch the debate live on the BND’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BellevilleND.
A limited number of tickets are still available at the Belleville News-Democrat’s lobby (120 S. Illinois St., Belleville until 4 p.m.), at Lindenwood Univeristy’s main office (2600 W Main St., Belleville until 5 p.m.) and at the Delta Economic Development Center (1012 S. 15th St., East St. Louis until 5 p.m.).
The tickets are free but limited to two per person.
The second debate is scheduled to be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the studios of WSIU in Carbondale and is scheduled to be televised.
The Belleville News-Democrat, the Southern Illinoisian and WSIU sponsored and organized the debates. The Lindenwood-Belleville debate is also sponsored by the university and the St. Clair County League of Women Voters.
