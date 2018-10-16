Godfrey Village Board trustee found dead in Alton

A member of the Godfrey Village Board was found dead Tuesday morning in Alton, according to Mayor Michael McCormick.
Eldon “Twirp” Williams, 87, had worked for the township since 1957, township clerk Pam Whisler said.
Alton police spokeswoman Emily Hejna told the Alton Telegraph police were at a crime scene in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, but said it was too early in the investigation to release details on what they had discovered.
After spending 38 years as the Godfrey Township assessor, Williams retired in 1997 and became a village trustee in 1999. He served on the village board since then. Williams was also listed as an associate broker for Landmark Realty on the company’s website.
The Village Board canceled their Tuesday night meeting in light of Williams’ death.
“We’re all kind of stunned,” Whisler said.
The mayor said he was meeting with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon and did not know much about the circumstances surrounding Williams’ death, but said that Williams would be missed in city government.
“He was a great person,” McCormick said.
