Police search for missing Illinois man with medical condition

Chester authorities are looking for a 25-year-old man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.
Bradley Eggemeyer has not been seen since about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chester police say. He was last seen with his car, a red 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, with Illinois License plate AE51920.
Eggemeyer has a medical condition and requires medication.
Chester police were asking Wednesday morning that anyone with information on Eggemeyer call the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454 or by dialing 911.
Comments