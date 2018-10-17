Metro-East News

Police search for missing Illinois man with medical condition

October 17, 2018 09:08 AM

Chester authorities are looking for a 25-year-old man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

Bradley Eggemeyer has not been seen since about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chester police say. He was last seen with his car, a red 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, with Illinois License plate AE51920.

Eggemeyer has a medical condition and requires medication.

Chester police were asking Wednesday morning that anyone with information on Eggemeyer call the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454 or by dialing 911.

