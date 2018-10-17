Student may face charges after making threats against Collinsville Middle School

Collinsville Middle School administrators said a threat was made against the school late Tuesday night via social media.
In a post on the Collinsville School District’s Facebook page, the school said that administrators were made aware of a social media post that contained a potential school threat. Information in the post was immediately shared with the Collinsville Police Department for investigation.
Police then interviewed a student and the threat was deemed not credible and that there was no imminent danger to students or staff, the post said. The student interviewed will face disciplinary consequences at school and, due to the serious nature of the threat, may face charges from police.
“We want parents and the community to understand this type of incident is taken very seriously,” the school district said in the post. “Our first action is to alert law enforcement and cooperate in their investigation. Our first priority is the safety of our students and staff. Please understand and trust our schools will never put students in danger.”
The school district went on to say in the post that though it does not always share information with the public right away, it works behind the scenes to collaborate with local police and waits for them to determine whether action should be taken.
“We do our best to communicate in a timely and well-informed manner,” the post said. “We will not jeopardize an ongoing police investigation, compromise student privacy, or report news before we have sufficient, accurate information. However, we will always do what is in the best interest of our students.”
