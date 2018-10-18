Semi rear-ends, wrecks U-Haul on I-55

A tractor-trailer rear-ended a U-Haul trailer on Interstate 55 at Illinois 143 on Thursday afternoon, scattering debris across all lanes of the highway.
There were no injuries in the crash, which happened around 1 p.m., said Master Sergeant Jeffrey T. Snyder of Illinois State Police.
On the ISP District 11 Facebook page, a post said drivers were being re-routed while troopers worked to clean up.
The roadway reopened around 3 p.m., ISP said.
The accident happened just outside of a construction zone on the interstate near the exit to Hamel.
Comments