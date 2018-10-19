President Trump planning campaign stop in Southern Illinois

President Donald Trump is planning a visit to Southern Illinois, according to reports.
The event, tentatively penciled in for next Saturday, Oct. 27, potentially will be in the Carbondale-area and most likely be a rally for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, according to a memo from the Carbondale city manager to council members obtained by the Daily Egyptian and the Southern Illinoisian.
The Bost campaign declined to comment.
Time and location have yet to be finalized, and temporary flight restrictions that would be in place during a presidential visit have not been listed yet.
In the email, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams writes the city’s police department had been contacted by the Secret Service for a political rally on Oct. 27, according to the Southern.
“Although the conversations were preliminary, it sounded to us that there was a decent chance that the event could happen. PD has continued to speak to SSA throughout the week and following conversations today, it seems likely that the event may happen,” the memo says.
Bost is in a heated re-election battle in the Illinois 12th Congressional District with Democratic nominee Brendan Kelly, who trails Bost by 1 percentage point according to recent polling.
Kelly brought in $1.1 million in the third quarter doubling Bost’s fundraising total of about $552,000.
