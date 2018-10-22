Auxiliary officer arrested, charged with DUI after being pulled over in Mascoutah

A Brooklyn auxiliary officer has been charged with DUI by Mascoutah police following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 8 a.m.
Dan Winstrum was stopped by a Mascoutah officer in the 300 block of East Main Street and arrested at 8:15 a.m., Mascoutah police confirmed.
A short time later, Winstrum posted bond and was released at the police station.
When Brooklyn Police Chief Thomas Jeffery was asked whether he knew about the arrest, he said Winstrum called and told him.
“He called me and told me he was arrested for DUI, and he said he was sorry he let me down,” Jeffery said.
Winstrum told Jeffery he was putting in his resignation to the Brooklyn Police Department, effective immediately.
Jeffery said his department will investigate the matter. If Winstrum is found not guilty, he can re-apply for the volunteer job and at that time his application would be taken under advisement.
