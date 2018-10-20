Teen flown to St. Louis hospital after DUI-related crash

A teenager was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for injuries she suffered in a DUI-related crash that led to charges being filed against a Pinckneyville man, the Illinois State Police reported.
Kayla Choate, 18, was flown to St. Louis after the single-vehicle crash on a rural Perry County road early Friday, according to a news release.
Charles Emiling, 20, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and consumption of alcohol by a person under 21, police said.
Emiling was driving a 2007 Ford pickup truck south on Tanglefoot Road one mile north of Cudgetown Road when it left the roadway and overturned, police said.
Choate was a passenger in the truck. Emiling and three other passengers were not injured.
