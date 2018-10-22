Man found shot dead after car crashes into MetroLink fence

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man they found inside a car after it crashed into a fence Saturday evening.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said East St. Louis police received a call shortly after 6 p.m. reporting that someone had struck a fence in the 3000 block of St. Clair Avenue.
The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Sanchez Rhodes, of East st. Louis.
Dye said Rhodes was driving eastbound when he was shot and crashed into the MetroLink fence in the 300 block of St. Clair Avenue.
“He was shot once in his head and was pronounced at 6:40 p.m. at the scene,” Dye said.
“When officers arrived on scene, they located a black male, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, inside in the front seat. EMS responded and found the subject had been shot and was deceased,” Hochmuth said.
Police have no identified a suspect or motive for the shooting
“We have no further information at this time,” Hochmuth said.
