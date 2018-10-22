Over 2.4 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled due to salmonella, listeria concerns

The United State Department of Agriculture announced the recall of approximately 2,490,593 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat taquitos that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.
Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a Denison, Texas, produced the taquitos from July 1 through Oct. 10 and shipped them to retailers nationwide, according to a news release.
Company officials were alerted Oct. 16 that the onions used in the beef and cheese taquitos were recalled by their supplier due to listeria monocytogenes and salmonella concerns.
The recalled products include:
▪ 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
▪ 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
▪ 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the USDA news release stated.
Consuming food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial food-borne illnesses. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product, according to the news release.
The illness lasts between four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
USDA officials wrote that eating food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the release stated.
People with food safety questions can “Ask Karen” at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov
