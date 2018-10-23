Man shot at Gompers Homes in East St. Louis

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen about 2 p.m. Monday in the Gompers Homes.
Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority, said police were called to 450 N. Sixth Street at 1:59 p.m. When they arrived outside of Building 16 of the Gomper Homes housing project, they found a man on the ground who had been shot in the abdomen. Police did not identify the victim.
The man was taken to an area hospital. Slack said the shooting is still being investigated. Police believe the victim and another man, whom he knew, got into an argument prior to the shooting.
Slack said the victim was not a resident at the Gomper Homes.
