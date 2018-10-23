Davis campaigns with Speaker Ryan; Londrigan meets with seniors

With two weeks to go before Election Day, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, campaigned with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

During his stop at the Edwardsville location of World Wide Technology, Ryan touted the benefits of tax reform.

Davis’ campaign touted how unemployment is down to 3.7 percent and that there are 7.1 million jobs open in the country. The campaign also touted how World Wide Technology is expanding one of its two facilities in Edwardsville from 1.6 million square feet to 2 million square feet. The company also plans to add 300 to 500 more employees.

Neither Davis nor Ryan took questions from the media during their tour of the facility.

Since the tax reform went into place, the federal government is running a $779 billion deficit. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said the drivers of the deficit are entitlements such as Medicare and Social Security.





“It’s a bipartisan problem: unwillingness to address the real drivers of the debt by doing anything to adjust those programs to the demographics of America in the future,” McConnell told Bloomberg News.

Davis, who is seeking a fourth term as a congressman from Illinois’ 13th District, is being challenged by Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

In an effort to counteract Davis’ attempt to capture the news cycle in the Madison County portion of the Illinois 13th Congressional District, Londrigan held a Tuesday morning news conference where she said Republican leadership wants to cut Medicare and Social Security to pay for the tax reform package.





Londrigan was joined by seniors citizens at the news conference at her Edwardsville campaign office.





“Mitch McConnell has been very clear about how they’re going to pay for the tax cut for corporations. They want to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Londrigan said. “Not on my watch.”



