Former Troy mayor dies, remembered as a dedicated public servant

Tom Caraker, the former mayor of Troy, died Tuesday morning at the age of 73.
Caraker served city government in various capacities from the late 1970s through 2013. He was appointed to the planning commission in 1979 and later appointed alderman in 1984. He served five years as an alderman and was elected mayor in 1997, according to Mayor Allen Adomite.
Caraker served as mayor until 2013.
Adomite said he knew Caraker well, having served alongside him in city government for more than a decade.
“He loved the city of Troy more than anything and he had a very clear vision for how a city should run and never wavered from that,” Adomite said. “He’s responsible for so many things here in Troy.”
Some of Caraker’s achievements include overseeing the resurfacing and widening of Illinois 162 and the development of an interchange at the intersection of Interstate 55, Interstate 70 and Illinois 162, a $22 million project, Adomite said.
Sales tax revenue tripled in the time Caraker was mayor, according to Adomite. Caraker also was fundamental in developing a partnership between the city and the Troy-Maryville-St. Jacob-Marine Chamber of Commerce to organize community events.
Caraker owned Flo-Systems, a water and wastewater treatment equipment design and sales service firm based in Troy.
Richeson Funeral Home was handling funeral arrangements.
Caraker, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, was in hospice for about a month before his death, Adomite said.
