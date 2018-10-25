Former O’Fallon high school baseball coach placed on administrative leave from teaching

The former baseball coach at O’Fallon Township High School who resigned this summer but continued teaching at the school has been placed on administrative leave, according to the district superintendent.
Jason Portz was placed on paid leave Monday, District 203 Superintendent Darcy Benway said.
Benway declined to specify why Portz was placed on leave. School districts consider personnel matters private information and normally do not openly discuss them.
Portz could not be reached for comment.
Portz resigned as the Panthers’ head coach in June after it became clear he authorized costly upgrades without permission to a press box and concession stand at Blazier Field in the city-owned Community Park where the OTHS Panthers play their home games. The city owns the field but the school district uses it and helps improve and maintain it through a joint partnership.
Portz cited “personal reasons” when he resigned as head coach after one of the program’s most successful seasons. He continued to teach as a health, physical education and driver education teacher at the high school.
The former coach authorized converting unfinished space above the concession stand into a locker room complete with showers and a private bathroom. Neither the city nor the school district approved the upgrades, which an engineering firm estimated could cost upwards of $80,000 to bring up to code.
