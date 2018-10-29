Belleville woman sues her employer Amtrak after fall on escalator

A Belleville woman employed by Amtrak has filed suit against the company earlier this month after she says she was severely injured after falling on an escalator while helping a customer in St. Louis.
Roxane Pound filed suit in St. Clair County on Oct. 4. In it, she says she has worked for Amtrak as a customer service representative for several years.
On Aug. 25, 2016 she said she was working when she was injured while assisting a passenger on an escalator at the St. Louis Amtrak station.
Pound’s lawyer, Robert Marcus, said she fell on the escalator and passengers then fell on her. He declined to go into further detail due to the pending nature of the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states she suffered numerous injuries to her spine, pelvic organs, legs and lower body. The incident also aggravated a pre-existing condition.
She’s asking for reparations for medical bills as well as permanent disfigurement and disability.
Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation outside of filing a response with the court. A response had not been filed as of Friday morning.
