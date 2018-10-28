Check out the new barbershop and lingerie shop that are now open in the mall

After months of construction, St. Clair Square Mall has two new tenants on the second floor.
All Star Kutz, a basketball-themed barbershop with custom bleachers, wood floors and eight flat screen tvs, has moved into a space near LensCrafters and Dillard’s.
The busy barbershop, owned by Audrey Austin of Springfield, opened a few weeks ago with six barbers serving a steady stream of customers.
“Barbers are life changers,” Austin said. “You come in one way and leave another. That’s a life change to me.”
This is the third All Star Kutz Austin has opened in Illinois. Austin has a location in Springfield and another in Champaign.
Locally, Kenneth Moran will manage the Fairview Heights shop where customers can also check out a line of haircare products for men and women.
“Almost everyone who goes by takes a double look,” Moran said. “My main goal right now is creating a team, and making us feel as one. You should be able to walk in and go to anybody.”
For more information or to make an appointment call, 618-484-8034. The barber shop is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through -Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
La Senza opens at St. Clair Square
L Brands, the parent company for Victoria’s Secret and PINK opened its third underwear and lingerie store in the mall.
La Senza, a new underwear and a lingerie shop, is located on the second floor near Dillard’s. Its parent company describes the shop as its “famously sexy brand.” La Senza has 320 locations worldwide. As for L Brands’ PINK store in the mall, construction continues.
PINK will gain 3,000 square feet when the expansion project wraps up later this year.
