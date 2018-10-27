15-Year-old boy shot and killed in Cahokia

Cahokia police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year old St. Louis County boy Saturday night in Cahokia.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the teen as Darris Williams of 2552 Saddle Ridge, Florissant, Missouri.
Dye said Williams was shot in the upper left part of his back. The shooting happened at 329 Sauget Ave., Dye said.
“He was pronounced (dead) at 12:07 p.m. by an emergency room doctor at Touchette Regional Hospital,” Dye said.
Plew didn’t have any other details to release about the shooting. He said a motive is not known.
Comments