Police officer falls off Poplar Street Bridge after struggle with suspect

An auxiliary Washington Park police officer fell off a portion of the Poplar Street Bridge over land after a traffic stop went wrong Saturday.
The officer suffered some broken bones and was taken to a St. Louis hospital, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye, Jr. Auxiliary police officers are often civilian volunteers trained to assist the police force.
At around 5 p.m., the officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Traverse with two males inside. The driver fled through East St. Louis and onto Interstate 64 and the Poplar Street Bridge.
The officer pursued the vehicle, which the driver crashed at the bridge, Dye said. When the two males inside the vehicle got out and ran, the officer chased them on foot. He caught up with one of the suspects and a struggle ensued. The officer fell off the bridge during the struggle.
Both suspects were in custody as of Saturday night, Dye said. Police did not release the name of the officer.
Illinois State Police continued to investigate the incident.
