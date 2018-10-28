Seven people transported to the hospital following serious car accident Saturday

Seven people were taken to the hospital following a serious car accident on Illinois 143 and Illinois 3 near Wood River early Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., a car with five people inside was traveling southbound on Illinois 3, a news release from the Wood River Police Department said. At the same time, another car with two people inside was traveling eastbound on Illinois 143.
As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, it was still unclear exactly what lead to the crash when the car with five people went off the roadway, onto the southeast side of the intersection and into a water retention basin. According to the news release, first responders had to wade into the water to provide medical attention to those in the car.
All five people in the car that went off the roadway were taken to the hospital for treatment, including one person who was flown to a St. Louis hospital, the release said. Both of the people in the eastbound car were also taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were still unknown on Sunday.
Due to the severity of the accident, an accident reconstructionist from the Illinois State Police was requested to investigate the scene, the release said. The intersection was closed for several hours on Saturday as the ISP team worked. It was reopened by mid-day.
According to Wood River police, the accident was still under investigation on Sunday and the names of those involved were not released.
