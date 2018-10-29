Is your teenager driving? Here’s a safety program to check out

A free defensive driving program for teenagers will be offered at Gateway Motorsports Park off Illinois 203 in Madison this weekend.
The program is called Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe, or B.R.A.K.E.S. It offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction by former police officers and professional racing drivers. Exercises include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance and car control/skid recovery.
Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
To register, go to www.putonthebrakes.org.
The nonprofit organization was founded by former drag racing champion Doug Herbert after his two sons died in a car crash in 2008.
Car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death for teenagers nationwide, according a B.R.A.K.E.S. news release.
