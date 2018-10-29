Human skeletal remains found in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in woods north of Carbondale on Sunday.
Local hunters called police after finding bones in the woods on North Marion Street around noon, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Jackson County detectives, crime scene investigators and members of the Southern Illinois University anthropology department were called to the scene and determined the skeletal remains to be human, the release said.
According to the release, a death investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office. No other information was available as of Monday night.
Anyone with information can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-684-2177.
