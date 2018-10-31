Early-morning blaze destroys home as crews from 7 fire departments respond

A three-alarm house fire called out at least seven agencies early Wednesday morning in the 4220 block of Market Avenue in Alorton.
The call came in at 4:22 a.m. and authorities were told the house fire was fully involved, according to Camp Jackson Assistant Chief Sharon Davis.
“We got here and had heavy fire on one side of the,” she said. “It appeared to be an occupied house so we did search it, but no one was home.”
The residents were later located.
No other structures appeared to be damaged by the fire and no one was injured.
Agencies that responded included Alorton Fire Department, Church Road Fire Department, Camp Jackson Fire Protection District, Midway Fire Protection District, Fairmont City Fire Department, French Village Fire and Prairie Du Pont Fire Department.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Davis said.
Comments