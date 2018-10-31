Man ejected from ATV on roadway and flown to hospital, police say

A 45-year-old Noble man was flown to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he crashed his ATV on Main Street in Clay County.
Daniel R. Martin was riding a red Honda ATV north on Main Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Illinois State Police. He attempted to turn left onto Vincennes Road and overturned the ATV.
He was ejected from the ATV and was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Martin was charged with driving while license revoked, operating an ATV on a roadway, improper lane usage, driving too fast for conditions and having no insurance.
