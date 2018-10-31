Metro-East News

Here’s how to get around weekend construction to St. Louis

By Mary Cooley

October 31, 2018 02:41 PM

Westbound Interstate 55/64 will be closed starting in East St. Louis on Friday evening, the Illinois Department of Transportation says.

The closure is so workers can install a drainage system under the highway.

To get around the closure, weather permitting:

Interstate 55 detour is to take Interstate 255 south, across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, to Interstate 55 in Missouri

Interstate 64 will detour by taking Interstate 255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.

IDOT advises motorists take alternate routes from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535; @MaryCooleyBND

