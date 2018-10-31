Here’s how to get around weekend construction to St. Louis

Westbound Interstate 55/64 will be closed starting in East St. Louis on Friday evening, the Illinois Department of Transportation says.
The closure is so workers can install a drainage system under the highway.
To get around the closure, weather permitting:
▪ Interstate 55 detour is to take Interstate 255 south, across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, to Interstate 55 in Missouri
▪ Interstate 64 will detour by taking Interstate 255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.
IDOT advises motorists take alternate routes from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
