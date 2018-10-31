One person sent to the hospital in rollover accident in East St. Louis

One hospitalized in rollover accident

By Hana Muslic

October 31, 2018 03:53 PM

Multiple agencies in East St. Louis were responding to a single vehicle accident in the 5300 block of State Street that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m. , a car rolled over in the middle of the street, a Facebook post from the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash, according to Herb Simmons of the EMA.

Simmons said East St. Louis police were investigating the cause of the accident. The name of the person injured had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

