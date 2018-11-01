Lindenwood University-Belleville president goes on unexplained administrative leave

Lindenwood University-Belleville President Brett Barger is on administrative leave, according to the university’s Director of Marketing and Communications Chris Duggan.
Duggan declined to comment on the nature or duration of the leave.
Barger could not be reached for comment.
Barger was named interim president of the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus for the 2015-16 school year and the “interim” tag was dropped in October 2015. He replaced Jerry Bladdick.
Barger attended Lindenwood as a student at the St. Charles, Mo., campus in 1990. He earned his undergraduate degree there, then went on to earn two advanced degrees there — an MBA and doctorate of education. Barger formerly served as the associate vice president for operations and finance and at the St. Charles campus as dean of evening and graduate admissions and extension campuses.
Renee Porter, campus provost, will handle administrative duties at the Belleville campus during Barger’s leave, Duggan said.
