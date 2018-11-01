Man rescued from water under Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge

Agencies were called to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to rescue a man who ended up in the Mississippi River.
St. Louis City Police called the U.S. Coast Guard in regards to the incident, according to Ryan Christensen with the U.S. Coast Guard.
The St. Louis Fire Department took the case over and rescued the man out of the water. He was alive and is expected to survive.
It was unclear Thursday morning how the man got into the water.
KSDK reported there was a car accident on the bridge at the same time that crews responded to the water rescue.
