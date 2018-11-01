Men sent to hospital after semi hydroplanes and overturns on highway, police say

A semi driver and passenger were taken to a Marion hospital after the semi they were in hydroplaned and crashed off the road early Thursday morning.
The Illinois State Police said the driver, 28-year-old Johnathan Harold Swanson, of Houston, Texas, was driving too fast for conditions when the 2016 Freightliner truck with a trailer drove onto water while southbound on Interstate 57 in Williamson County.
The semi hydroplaned and went off the road where it overturned at about 2 a.m. Thursday, Illinois State Police said.
Swanson is facing charges of improper lane usage, police said.
Swanson and a passenger, Mark Demond Brown, 36, of Corsicana, Texas, had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
