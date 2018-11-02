Former St. Elizabeth’s CEO takes post in St. Louis

Kevin Shrake, a former CEO at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, has taken a new role to lead Kindred Hospital St. Louis.
Kindred Hospital, which is located near Forest Park at 4930 Lindell Blvd., is a 60-bed transitional care hospital for patients who need an extended recovery period.
Shrake served as chief executive officer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital from 2008 to 2010 when the hospital was located in Belleville. It relocated to O’Fallon last year.
“I look forward to working with the team at Kindred Hospital St. Louis, who make a difference in the lives of many St. Louis area residents,” Shrake said in a news release. “I’m excited to have another opportunity to work in the St. Louis market. My clinical background as a registered respiratory therapist combined with my own personal experiences of assisting family members in medical times of need, drew me to this opportunity with Kindred.”
Shrake has had executive level positions for university affiliated medical centers such as Memorial Health System in Springfield, Illinois; St. John’s Mercy Health System in St. Louis; and St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, according to the news release.
