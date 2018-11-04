Macoupin County resident dies in head-on crash on highway

A 66-year-old Macoupin County resident died Saturday night in a head-on crash on Illinois 111, according to police.
Illinois State Police said the crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. when a 2004 Ford truck crossed the center line and struck Lyndall Huff’s 2012 GMC truck.
Huff, of Carlinville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner, according to a state police news release.
The release stated that Huff’s passenger, as well as the driver and passenger in the Ford truck, were all transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The area, a half mile north of Albany Road, was shut down for about seven hours after the crash, according to authorities.
Illinois State Police said Sunday the accident was still under investigation. According to the release, it wasn’t clear why the Ford truck drove into the other lane.
