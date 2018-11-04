Fire department investigating suspicious blaze at Belleville apartment building

A fire inside a Belleville apartment building on Sunday is being investigated as “suspicious,” according to Chief Tom Pour.
Just before 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire inside of an apartment on Pheasant Wood Drive, a Facebook post from the department said. There, they battled heavy smoke but were able to put out the fire in just minutes.
The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, the post said. The fire did not spread to any other apartments, Pour said.
According to the post, the person who called 911 said the fire started in a closet. Pour said that the Fire Investigation Unit was called to the scene to determine the cause, and that they will be working with police to determine what caused the fire.
Comments