Scott Air Force Base firefighter charged in child porn case

A Scott Air Force Base firefighter has been charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography in connection with a video sent to two undercover investigators.
Jace A. Faugno of St. Louis faces the charges, according to records filed in federal court on Friday.
Faugno sent the video files from his place of employment, Fire Station 3, Building 3901 at Scott Air Force Base, according to court records.
The video depicts a man sexually assaulting a nude girl. It was sent to an undercover FBI agent on Sept. 30 via Kik, a mobile messaging app.
On Oct. 4, the FBI agent introduced a Kik user to an undercover agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and all three parties began conversing on Kik, according to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint filed against Faugno.
A child pornography video was sent to the Air Force agent on Oct. 5.
During Kik chats, Faugno said he “wanted to meet the undercover agents to have sex with their daughters,” according to the court records. Faugno stated he was willing to meet with the Air Force agent and his 10-year-old daughter but declined when the agent would not send Faugno photos of the child, the records state.
Faugno on Friday admitted to investigators to sending the child pornography video to the two undercover agents and to discussing the possibility of having sex with their believed-to-be minor daughters, the affidavit states.
A spokesman from Scott Air Force Base could not be reached for comment Monday night.
A probable cause and detention hearing for Faugno is scheduled for Nov. 16. His attorney is Mark A. Hammer of Chesterfield, Mo.
