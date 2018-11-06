Man steals Spire gas truck and crashes it on Illinois 3, police say

Police say a 40-year-old Arkansas man stole a Spire gas truck from East St Louis this morning and was arrested a short time later.
The man’s identity has not been released, pending charges, but police confirmed he is being held at the Sauget Police Department.
Sauget Police Chief James Jones confirmed that the truck was stolen from East St. Louis under the levy near the Poplar Street Bridge at about 11:30 a.m.
”The keys were left inside of the truck,” Jones said.
The chief said his officer heard a scanner broadcast that the stolen vehicle was being tracked by GPS and was entering Sauget from Cahokia. Jones said the vehicle was in the 2800 block of Mississippi Avenue and a Sauget police officer tried to stop it but the driver kept going.
“The driver drove back into East St. Louis and back to Sauget where he rear-ended an 18 wheeler,” Jones said. “The incident was in the construction zones.”
There was already only one lane open due to construction work, so police had to close southbound Illinois 3 completely for 20 minutes because of the accident. Apore’s truck was damaged to the front end and passenger side.
“The subject was apprehended without incident,” Jones said.
No one was injured during the incident.
