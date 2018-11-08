You can learn more about proposed changes to MidAmerica at an open house

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport will host an open house where the public can learn more about and comment on proposed improvements to the passenger terminal.
The open house will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15 in the terminal building (9656 Air Terminal Drive, Mascoutah, Illinois, 62258). Visitors may stop by anytime during the event. Free one-hour parking will be available.
Airport representatives will be on hand to share details on the proposed plans, which are part of the airport master plan. Director Tim Cantwell said he hopes the public will attend and share their input.
The airport has seen increased passenger traffic in recent years as flights to popular vacation destinations increase. Annual passenger traffic increased from 65,000 in 2015 to more than 244,000 in 2017, according to St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
“As we look to the future, we need to make sure our facilities can handle the continued growth and explore options to provide additional passenger amenities and create new revenue opportunities,” Kern said in a prepared statement.
Airport leaders recently applied for a Federal Aviation Administration grant that would help pay for the multimillion dollar renovation plans, though the county would still have to pay between $6 million to $7 million for the project. Cantwell has said the county hasn’t decided how to pay for the project if the grant is awarded to MidAmerica.
Allegiant Airlines offers flights to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Arizona and several destinations in Florida.
