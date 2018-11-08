Timeline of Jeff Tweedy’s band Wilco

Wilco is led by Belleville native Jeff Tweedy, a singer-songwriter. Tweedy moved up to Chicago after his band Uncle Tupelo split up.
By
Up Next
Wilco is led by Belleville native Jeff Tweedy, a singer-songwriter. Tweedy moved up to Chicago after his band Uncle Tupelo split up.
By

Metro-East News

Jon Hamm to join Belleville native Jeff Tweedy at event to discuss life and music

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 08, 2018 12:03 PM

Actor Jon Hamm will join Belleville native Jeff Tweedy at an event Nov. 15 promoting his new memoir.

The book, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc.,” Tweedy tells stories about his childhood in Belleville alongside tales of the St. Louis record store, rock clubs and live-music scene that inspired his career.

The Mad Men actor will join Tweedy at The Pageant to talk about the musician’s life, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd.

Tickets cost between $31 and $36 and include a one autographed, hardcover copy of Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

  Comments  