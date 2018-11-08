Jon Hamm to join Belleville native Jeff Tweedy at event to discuss life and music

Actor Jon Hamm will join Belleville native Jeff Tweedy at an event Nov. 15 promoting his new memoir.

The book, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc.,” Tweedy tells stories about his childhood in Belleville alongside tales of the St. Louis record store, rock clubs and live-music scene that inspired his career.

The Mad Men actor will join Tweedy at The Pageant to talk about the musician’s life, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd.

Tickets cost between $31 and $36 and include a one autographed, hardcover copy of Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).