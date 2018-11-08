New restaurant openings in the Belleville area

Two new restaurants opened in August and more eateries are expected in the area this fall.

New restaurant coming to Belleville will serve breakfast, 17 pancake flavors all day

November 08, 2018 02:45 PM

The metro-east will soon have a new place to grab breakfast on a budget.

Belleville Pancake House will offer breakfast starting at $3.99.

The new restaurant, located at 3605 North Belt West, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. It is expected to open in two weeks.

Owner Maria Downey will operate the restaurant along with Benny Bernal Reyes, who has 13 years of experience in the dining industry.

“We’re excited to open a restaurant,” Downey said. “We hope people come and check it out.”

Traditional diner classics are on the menu, but the restaurant’s pancake list could turn it into a destination for breakfast and brunch.

From M&M and Oreo to coconut and cinnamon roll, the Belleville Pancake House will offer 17 pancake flavors.

Belleville Pancake House will open later this fall.
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Burgers, liver-and-onions, ribeye steak, fried chicken, chef salad and more will be featured on the menu.

The opening of Belleville Pancake House comes six months after Cozy Diner vacated the space. Tax trouble forced Cozy Diner to close. Before that, the restaurant was operated by the House of Chou for 30 years.

Belleville Pancake House will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.



