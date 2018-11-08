Interstate open but Troy exit will be closed twice

The Illinois Department of Transportation will close exits to Troy at Interstate 55/70 twice overnight because of work on electrical lines in the area.
Exits to Illinois 162 from I-55/70 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Friday. A marked detour will use U.S. 40 and Illinois 4 to get around the closures.
Southwestern Electrical Cooperative will be de-energizing the circuit for about 45 minutes each time, which will result in a loss of power to all highway lighting, traffic signals and computer communication between devices in the area, IDOT said.
Comments