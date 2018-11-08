No one has been charged yet in murder of 15-year-old

A 15-year-old Florissant, Mo., boy was shot and killed in Cahokia last month and no one has been charged yet.
Cahokia police say the case has been sent to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly could not be reached for comment.
Darris Williams was shot on Oct. 26. Police received a call at 11:30 p.m. to investigate a report of someone being shot at a home in the 200 block of Sauget Avenue in Cahokia.
“The caller said someone had been shot at a residence in the 200 block of Sauget. They didn’t know who the victim was. The 15-year old was taken to Touchette Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor,” St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.
