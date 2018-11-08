Tree service worker shocked by power line in Swansea

A man working with a tree service company was hospitalized after being shocked when equipment came into contact with the electrical lines, police said Thursday.
The man’s name was not released. He was taken to a hospital and seemed to be stable to officers at the scene in the 1300 block of Kinsella, Deputy Chief Craig Coughlin said.
“I think they’re very fortunate,” Coughlin said of the workers. He did not know the name of the tree service company.
Swansea Police said the man was steadying a log while standing on the ground at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The equipment that was moving the log came into contact with the electrical lines and the man was shocked, police said.
“The electricity went through everything, (and) got the person who was working with that log,” Coughlin said.
