Student arrested in connection with threat against Centralia High School

A student at Centralia High School was arrested on Thursday for making threats against the school the day before.
The 15-year-old boy was taken into police custody at the school, WJBD Radio reported. Later, he was released to a family member while he awaits court action.
Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the school was placed on lockdown after a note was found containing a vague threat, the report said. Centralia police were immediately contacted and determined the threat to be not credible, with the lockdown lifted around 11:30 a.m.
According to the report, Superintendent Chuck Lane said the student had been suspended the maximum 10 days allowed by the administration and that additional steps might be taken against the boy.
